North County foundations band together to support nonprofits in the region

REGION – North County organizations are launching into action, doing what they can to help seniors, immigrants, the homeless, and other vulnerable populations in this age of COVID-19.

And behind the scenes, three North County Foundations are banding together to help these organizations keep the cogs turning, and adapt to changing circumstances. This week, Coastal Community Foundation, Leichtag Foundation and Rancho Santa Fe Foundation announced the creation of a North County COVID-19 Response Fund – aimed at raising money for North County nonprofits.

One hundred percent of donations to the fund will provide grants for nonprofits in the region, specifically those helping residents impacted by COVID-19-related challenges. The grants will be provided on a rolling basis.

Sharon Omahen, executive director of the Coastal Community Foundation, said the grants are a way to support organizations “on the front lines.”

“There are so many changes and needs with these organizations,” she said. “…they’ve had to really change the way they do business because of the directive to separate. So we decided with the collaborative grants that we’re just going to give these organizations unrestricted resources to use as they need.”

The foundations have already selected six organizations that will each be receiving $30,000 grants this week – Community Resource Center, Interfaith Community Services, North County Lifeline, San Diego Food Bank (North County), Vista Community Clinic and United Way Worker’s Assistance Fund (North County residents).

Omahen said that at this point the three foundations are being proactive, selecting organizations with which they have long-term relationships. Down the road, their committee will be announcing further opportunities for grant applications.

Omahen said the collaborative fund will continue “as long as the need arises.”

“It’s going to take a while for things to get back to normal, so we’re going to keep this going for as long as we can,” she said.

The foundations have been contacting donors to ask them to participate – though many are also reaching out themselves to see how they can lend a hand, according to Omahen.

“I think everybody who has the ability is saying, ‘what is the best way I can help in the community?” she said.

Independent of the North County COVID-19 Response Fund, the partner foundations recently granted an additional $25,000 each to Community Resource Center, North County Lifeline and Solutions for Change.

In order to contribute to the response fund, please visit: https://rsffoundation.org/north-county-covid-19-response/.

