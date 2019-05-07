North County Coastal schools reign in swimming competition.

NORTH COUNTY — The first week of May is traditionally the swimming competition of the San Diego Section of California Interscholastic Federation. The section has two divisions and schools of the North Coastal County were represented in both divisions.

The preliminary heats started during the week in Del Norte High school swimming pool and the finals took place May 4, with Division II during the morning session and Division I in the afternoon.

In both divisions, schools from the North Coastal County were well beyond other competitors. In Division II Cathedral Catholic High (CCH) was the first with 671 points while La Costa Canyon (LCC) was second with 461 points ahead of Mt Carmel (402). In Division I, Torrey Pines (TP) became 10th-time straight champions with 870 points, followed by Carlsbad High (506) and Poway High (339).

Every swimmer was allowed to participate in no more than four events with not more than two individual races. Some outstanding swimmers got double champion titles in their individual events. Division II : Rachel Rhee (SR, LCC) – 50 and 200 free, Teagan Preston (SR, LCC) – 200 IM and 100 breast, Noelle Harvey (SO, LCC) 100 free and 100 back, Joshua He (SR, CCH) 200 IM and 100 breast. Division I : Kira Crage (SR, TP) – 50 and 100 free, and Stephan Lukashev (JR, TP) became the champion in 50 free and 100 fly setting new CIF section records in both events.

Six swimmers received a gold/silver mix of medals. D2: Greta Fanta (JR, CHH) 500 and 200 free, Philip Pozdnyakov (JR, LCC) 100 back and 100 free, Yuma Dugas(JR, CCH) in 100 fly and 200IM; D1: Mia Kragh (SO, TP) 100 fly and 50 free, Lindsay Turner (SR, Carlsbad) 200 free and 100 fly, Cameron Collins (JR, TP) 500 and 200 free. Other double medals winners were D2: Kathryn Lundh (SO, CCH) 100 fly and 200IM, Carlos Munoz Renteria (FR, CCH) 100 back and 500 free; and D1: Rylee Gordillo(JR, TP) in 500 free and 200 IM, and Leah Coffin (SR, TP) in 100 back and 100 fly.

Connor Mes (JR, Carlsbad) won the silver in 200 free, and also finished with the best time of the finals in 500 free, however since he competed in the consolation final he was not eligible for a medal. In the preliminary heats he finished ninth and could only proceed to a consolation final.

May 10 and May 11, the top San Diego swimmers, primarily from North Coastal region, will compete in CIF State finals.