North boys roll in Senior All-Star Game

What started as an evenly matched tilt between the county’s best seniors turned into a runaway victory for the North team, which routed the South 124-92 in the latest installment of the San Diego County Senior All-Star Game on April 12.

Fueled by strong performances by La Jolla Country Day senior guard Ryan Langborg, Torrey Pines star guards Bryce and Michael Pope and Rancho Buena Vista center Drew Cisse, the North team used a 37-15 third quarter to blow open a game that the South led 49-48 at halftime.

Langborg, who led the Torreys to their first boys basketball state title in March, was named the North most valuable player after scoring a game-high 23 points. Bryce Pope added 21 points, Cisse scored 18 points and Rancho Buena Vista senior guard Patrick McLachlan scored 16 points.

The North team also got standout defensive performances from Vista guard Jordan Hilstock and Bishop’s forward Christian Rose. Hilstock, who recently committed to Cal State University Dominguez Hills, made Duke-bound Boogie Ellis work hard for scoring opportunities.

Ellis’ Mission Bay teammate Jay Norton was named the South MVP after tying Ellis for team-honors with 15 points.

One of the biggest surprises was the play of Otay Ranch senior guard Rayqwan King, who scored 13 points and more than held his own against many of the big names in the county.

Both North and South teams came out flat to start the game, missing wide open shots and struggling to get into an offensive rhythm during the first quarter, which the South led 26-24.

The lone bright spot in the first quarter was Cisse, who hit two three-point shots and scored a game-high eight points.

But after halftime, the North players played stifling defense and Langborg, Pope, Hilstock and McLachlan each hit two threes, and the game quickly became lopsided.

Ellis won the event’s slam dunk competition after jumping over Norton for a tomahawk slam, all while Norton was recording it with his smart phone.

Carlsbad senior guard Chase Murray won the event’s three-point contest, defeating Tri-City Christian senior wing Chase Webb in the finals.