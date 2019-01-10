Nominees due for Vista Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for 2019 selections for the Vista Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Vista Historical Society. The Hall of Fame celebrates Vista’s history by highlighting individual accomplishments in support of Vista. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 22.

Nominations can be made by calling (760) 630-0444, by mail at P.O. Box 1032, Vista, CA 92085-1032 or by e-mail to vhm67@1882.sdcoxmail.com. Details of the nominee’s service, a photo and other supportive information must be included for consideration.

A minimum of two members will be elected to the hall of fame each year. One of these members will be from the regular division and one from the early residents division.

The regular division nominee can be living or dead and must meet the first three criteria listed below. The early residents division nominee must also meet the first three criteria plus the fourth criteria, that he or she must have been dead for 20 years or more. The reason for the difference in the divisions is to ensure that early residents who made significant contributions to Vista are remembered.

The criteria for election to the hall of fame are:

1. Each nominee must have lived in Vista at least 20 years.

2. Each nominee must have made significant contributions to the betterment of the community. The accomplishments must be verified to the society’s satisfaction.

3. Married couples, who both meet the criteria, may be nominated together as one nominee.

4. The early resident nominee must have died in 1999 or prior to that year.

Those selected will be honored during a ceremony at the May 18 Vista Historical Society meeting at the Shadowridge Country Club, and their photographs will be placed in the Historical Society Museum.

The Vista Historical Society board of directors will appoint a committee of previous hall of fame inductees and community representatives to review nominations received from the public.

Existing hall of fame members can be found on the Vista Historical Society website and Facebook page.