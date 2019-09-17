Nominations due for Oceanside Senior of Year

Oceanside “Senior of the Year” nomination forms are being accepted and are available at both El Corazon and Country Club Senior Centers in Oceanside, or online. Nominations are being requested for Oceanside seniors, age 62 or older, who have contributed to their community through volunteer work.

Nomination forms will be accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 26, and may be submitted to Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 300 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside or e-mailed to Homer Post at hpost@oceansideca.org. The Senior of the Year won’t be announced until the Senior Expo Oct. 10, at noon. The Senior Expo, hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Oceanside Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For general information please visit oceansiderec.com.

Nomination forms may be found at ci.oceanside.ca.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=50644.