Ninja warrior course coming to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A new type of ninja has taken the country by storm.

As such, several American Ninja Warriors will be in town to see who can master a modified course at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Noah Golden, of the Ninja Coalition, a talent agency representing a number of the most popular ninjas on the show, said fans can give it their all on Nov. 15 to Nov. 17 inside the mall.

The course is for ages 6 and older, while the cost is $20 for a 50-minute session.

The course is a scaled down version of what the professionals compete on, but nonetheless, it is a challenge, Golden said. In addition to Carlsbad, Ninja Coalition will also be hosting public events in Chula Vista and Otay Ranch the following two weeks, respectively, as part of the company’s West Coast tour.

“We’re going all over,” Golden said. “Essentially, we’re just coming through to do a one-off activation. Every stop we have amateur ninjas out there trying it and trying their hand at the stuff they see on the show.”

“American Ninja Warrior” showcases athletes competing on an obstacle course racing for the best time to advance. Competitors begin in regional qualifiers, with the winners advancing to the finals in Las Vegas.

The show is expected to return for its 12th season next year on NBC.

Ninja Coalition is separate from the show, Golden said the company is a talent agency representing a number of athletes including Daniel Gil, Jesse Labreck, Jonathan Horton and Joe Moravsky, to name a few.

Golden said Moravsky and Labreck will be in Carlsbad to meet fans and watch the action on the miniature course. Labreck was the first female rookie to qualify for the “American Ninja Warrior” finals.

On the course, challengers can attempt such obstacles as the rolling log, salmon ladder and warped wall to test their strength and endurance.

“This mobile course is our third bucket where we do private events, tours, public events and all sorts of stuff,” Golden added.

The course is 100 feet long by 30 feet wide and provides enough of a challenge to push those who take it on. Golden said the main difference between the tour course and of the one on the show is height, as the company is limited due to the constraints of the building and insurance.

He said the course is likely to be erected in front of Sears.

“It’s lower and you fall on to an air mattress, or like a big air pad,” Golden said.

Prospective ninjas for the show send in an application, submit a video to the show and if they impress, companies such as Ninja Coalition pursue representation, he said. However, the public tours are not much of a recruiting tool for the company, although Golden said they do provide some networking opportunities.

The popularity of the show is growing and attracts people of all walks of life.

“It’s really taking off and the people on the show are really starting to hone their craft,” Golden said. “Outside of the show, the sport itself is starting to get more respect. That’s an exciting thing to see.”

The course opens Nov. 15 and Nov. 17 at noon, while Nov. 16 it starts at 10 a.m.