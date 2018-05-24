News of the Weird

Dreams Really Do Come True

A janitor at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, may have hit the jackpot on April 26 when he discovered $325,000 worth of gold bars in a garbage bin. Investigators told The Korea Times they believe two men were transporting the gold, wrapped in newspapers, from Hong Kong to Japan, and threw away the stash for fear of being searched by customs agents. If the owner doesn’t make a claim in six months, the janitor will get the gold, thanks to South Korea’s “finders-keepers” law. However, if the treasure is found to be linked to criminal activity, the janitor will not be entitled to any of it. [The Korea Times, 4/30/2018]

High Times

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene of a crash in Orlando on April 29 to find Scott Ecklund, 32, uninjured but highly agitated. Trooper Glaudson Curado arrested Ecklund after Ecklund helpfully told the trooper he could get more meth than had been found in the search of Ecklund’s wrecked Chevy Impala if the trooper would allow him to leave the scene. “Mr. Ecklund was making no sense during our conversation,” Curado wrote in his report, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Ecklund, who was arrested earlier in April for crashing a truck into a house and claiming to be an FBI agent as he brandished an assault rifle, was charged with meth possession and driving with a suspended license and taken to the Orange County Jail. [Orlando Sentinel, 4/30/2018]

Indecent Exposure

Neighbors of the “Pooperintendent,” a New Jersey school superintendent nabbed for repeatedly defecating on a high school running track, were nonplussed by the news. Thomas Tramaglini, 42, superintendent of schools in nearby Kenilworth, was charged April 30 in Holmdel, New Jersey, Municipal Court for defecating in public, lewdness and littering after being caught on surveillance video relieving himself on a daily basis during his run at the Holmdel High School track. The track is about 3 miles from Tramaglini’s home in Aberdeen. But neighbors told NJ.com that Tramaglini always struck them as a nice guy — “Except for pooping on the field,” one added. Another dismissed all the attention: “If he wasn’t a super, this wouldn’t even be news.” [NJ.com, 5/4/2018]

Awesome!

The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in Paris, has made a name for itself by granting special visiting hours to nudists. On May 5, Reuters reported, naturists were invited to tour an exhibit, with about 160 attendees taking advantage of the sans-clothing event. Paris is seeing an increase in naturist events, according to Julien Claude-Penegry, communications director of the Paris Naturists Association. “The naturists’ way of life is to be naked. Naturists are pushing past barriers, taboos or mentalities that were obstructive,” he said. Next up for French nudists: a clubbing night later this year. [Reuters, 5/5/2018]

Questionable Judgment

Angelique Sanchez, 26, of Denver was asked to provide a urine sample for a prospective employer on May 3, so, of course, she stopped off at a 7-Eleven store in Aurora to apply the final touch: She put the urine-filled bottle in a microwave and turned it on, whereupon the sample blew up. A 7-Eleven clerk, who observed a “yellow liquid … and the smell was unquestionably urine” dripping from the microwave, confronted Sanchez, who wiped the liquid out of the microwave and onto the floor, then walked out. KUSA TV reported that police caught up with her at a nearby clinic and issued a summons for damaged property. Medical expert Comilla Sasson guessed that Sanchez was trying to restore the sample to body temperature. [KUSA, 5/4/2018]

Ooohhhh-kkkaaaayyy

Visitors to New York’s Fort Ticonderoga were in for a special treat as locks of hair from Revolutionary War general turned traitor Benedict Arnold and his first wife, Margaret, were put on display during the season’s opening weekend of May 5-6. Curator Matthew Keagle told The Associated Press Arnold’s hair was recently rediscovered in the museum’s collections and had been preserved by the family. The private historical site obtained the hair in the 1950s. Saving a lock of a deceased family member’s hair was a common practice during the 1700s. Arnold helped capture Fort Ticonderoga from the British during the opening weeks of the Revolutionary War. [Associated Press, 5/2/2018]

Weird Cliche

Drivers along I-70 outside of Indianapolis thought it was raining money for them May 2 as $600,000 in cash tumbled out the back doors of a Brinks truck and onto the highway, the Indianapolis Star reported. State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine said an undetermined amount of cash has not been accounted for, as “people were jumping over fences and crawling on the ground” to pick up loose bills flying around. In a tweet, he warned: “Finding a large sum of money is no different than other property. If a brand-new car fell off a semi, would the 1st person to find it get to keep it? It belongs to someone else.” [Indianapolis Star, 5/2/2018]

That’s One Way to Do It

When Leroy Mason, 68, of Barton, Vermont, takes care of a problem, he doesn’t do things halfway. On April 30, as his smoke detector blared yet again, Mason aimed his 20-gauge shotgun at the cursed piece of electronics and fired twice. Unfortunately, the shots also hit the adjoining wall of an occupied apartment. Fire and EMS crews called to the scene had been before, according to a Vermont State Police news release quoted by Boston25 News, as “Mr. Mason has complained in the past about frequent false alarms … and was upset that fire crews would not relocate the detector. Mr. Mason took it upon himself to relocate the smoke detector …” When first responders relieved him of his shotgun, Mason rearmed himself with a Colt .45 handgun and demanded his shotgun back. Mason was finally subdued and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and reckless endangerment. [Boston25 News, 5/3/2018]

Definition of Insanity

April 11 was a great day for Markiko Sonnie Lewis of Maple Heights, Ohio — he got out of jail! Lewis, 40, served time in state prison for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch in November 2015. To celebrate, he returned to the same bank on April 12 and robbed it again, according to WIOI, taking about $1,000. Lewis was indicted on May 1 with one count of bank robbery. [WIOI, 5/2/2018]

Smooth Reactions

Jose Arreola, 49, of Bellflower, California, was more angry than scared when a police officer drew a gun on him March 16, mistakenly thinking Arreola had stolen a roll of Mentos, which retails for $1.19. A security camera at an Orange County service station captured the incident, showing Arreola placing the Mentos on the counter along with a $20 bill. As he waited for his change, Arreola put the mints in his pocket, which is when an off-duty officer behind him pulled a gun out of the pocket of his hoody and ordered him to put the mints back on the counter. When the clerk confirmed Arreola had paid, the officer said, “My apologies.” “It was traumatic, the whole incident,” Arreola told the Orange County Register. “Are you seriously pulling a gun out over a pack of Mentos?” [Orange County Register, 5/4/2018]

Inexplicable

Toronto police determined pranksters might have been behind their discovery on May 2 of a blue Honda Civic hanging from a rope under the Millwood Overpass Bridge, missing its windows, windshield and engine. Originally officials thought the burned-out car might be part of a movie shoot, but further research didn’t turn up any authorized filming in Toronto. “I’ve never seen anything like that before,” a passing cyclist told CTV News. “This is hilarious.” However, officers warned that if caught, the culprits could face charges. [CTV News, 5/2/2018]