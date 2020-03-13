New York woman’s walk across US for climate change hits Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — From Delaware to the Pacific Ocean took her 3,000 miles across the country in exactly one year.

On March 10, 2019, 31-year-old Jenny Carrington, of New York, set out from Delaware to walk across America to raise awareness about climate change and the solutions to combat the effects.

Also, her goal is to raise $80,000 to build a zero-carbon emission educational greenhouse in a school in Los Angeles, although the overall goal is to raise $16 million for 400 such greenhouses worldwide.

On March 7, she hit the Pacific Ocean with a big smile on her face as she walked upon the Oceanside Pier. She then walked 100 miles north, ending her odyssey in Venice Beach.

“I lovingly call my journey the Earth Walk and to raise awareness about climate change,” Carrington said. “Not just climate change, but to really draw attention to the solutions.”

The monetary goal is lofty, she said, but currently, she has interest from Walmart and Tyson Foods. Carrington said it’s tough to land the initial angel investor, as several are waiting to see who makes the first move.

The greenhouses can produce fresh food year-round and provide thousands of clean water, she said. Regardless, she is confident the project will take off, which is also an extension of her We Are Mother Earth company.

But another aspect of the walk, Carrington said, is the sense of empowerment and drive of women leading the charge to address climate change in significant ways.

“I really think there’s a huge connection with respecting women and respecting the earth,” she said. “Women are the givers … we create.”

With nothing but her backpack, she weaved her way across the country, mailing supplies to pre-determined destinations so her pack could be as light as possible.

Also, walking had its share of dangers. Carrington recalled getting pummeled by golf ball-sized hail and being on the outskirts of a tornado in Ohio. The cold, heat and mountain lions were other factors, but the most dangerous part was drivers who would intentionally swerve and act as if they were going to hit her, she said.

Even with those, the positives of the journey outweighed the negative. She recalled walking through White Sands, N.M, and the Salton Sea, two of the biggest highlights for her.

As for the people, she said most were willing to engage, even if they disagreed with her position. Many times, Carrington said, she changed minds and was welcomed into their homes forging new friendships.

“Listening has been a huge part of the trip,” Carrington recalled. “One of the best parts was opening this conversation.”