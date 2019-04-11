New Village Arts staying put after lease agreement

One of the city’s gems is staying put.

The New Village Arts Theatre and the City Council approved to a five-year lease agreement during the council’s April 9 meeting.

The deal requires NVA to pay $30,000 in rent over five years ($500 per month) for the facility at 2787 State St. The new rent is a $499 increase compared to the previous lease.

NVA first moved into the building in 2006 and in 2009 became the sole entity to rent out the entire 9,400-square-foot building.

Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner said NVA is thrilled with the new lease and its partnership with the city.

“That gives us some nice time to be in the space and make some improvements to the space, so we can plan for the future,” she said. “In the past, the leases have usually been one- to three-year, so this gives us a couple of extra years to make some good, new plans.”

Founded 18 years ago, NVA put on its first performance in November 2001 in Magee Park. Since then, the nonprofit has become a force in North County and San Diego as a must-see for the visual and performing arts.

Kurner said the arts bring so much to a city and in Carlsbad has helped with efforts to grow the scene and bring people to the Village.

The City Council over the years has invested heavily in the revitalization of Carlsbad Village, which was reference during the meeting.

“State Street is going through a bit of revitalization and it’s amazing to see,” Councilwoman Cori Schumacher said. “They are such a profound addition to our city, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them flourish.”

Kurner said the arts provide more than just entertainment for a community. She said it challenges people to think deeper, creating high-quality theatre, which drives more cultural tourists.

NVA brings in between 10,000 to 15,000 attendees to its shows annually, Kurner said.

As a results, those individuals spend more at the shops and restaurants in the Village, she added.

During the meeting, resident Brian Conner also noted how NVA drives business in the city’s heart.

“I think we are lucky they’ve chosen Carlsbad to make their presence felt,” said resident Brian Conner. “It’s important we recognize that New Village Arts pulls in a demographic with disposable income.”

But more importantly, Kurner said, NVA is a place where people from all backgrounds can come and feel respected.

“Our mantra is theater and arts should be accessible to everyone,” she added. “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion and make as many opportunities for people to experience the arts without barriers.”