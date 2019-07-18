New Village Arts readies for one-man Picasso show

CARLSBAD — An intimate setting will invite the audience into the home of one of the most famous artists in history.

Herbert Siguenza brings his one-man show, “A Weekend with Pablo Picasso,” to New Village Arts from Aug. 9 to Aug. 25. The performance is a one-man show with Siguenza portraying the legend at his home in 1957 facing a strict deadline to produce six paintings and three vases over a weekend.

Siguenza said his reconstruction allows the audience a deep look into the man and his personality from a different perspective. In addition, Siguenza will also paint abstract pieces and create pottery as part of the show. He will auction off one painting after each performance.

“In a nutshell, it’s about the process of creativity and how to stay hungry as an artist,” Siguenza, who resides in Point Loma, said. “He followed his passion and was an artist every day. To be a true artist, you have to do that. He wasn’t into thinking; he was into doing.”

The play is based on Douglas Duncan’s book “The Private Life of Pablo Picasso.” The book is filled with photos of Picasso throughout a six-month period during the late 1950s.

“I want people to know the man, the artist,” Siguenza said. “Some people really don’t know Picasso or why he was the way he was. It’s a real intimate relationship you have with him during the two, three days. I want people to leave saying ‘Wow, I just spent the weekend with Pablo Picasso.’”

A.J. Knox, director of connectivity at New Village Arts, said Siguenza brings to life Picasso’s eccentricities and due to the theatre’s small venue, with 100 seats, brings the audience closer to the performance.

Another bonus, Knox said, is Siguenza’s paintings and pottery, which is not unfamiliar territory for Siguenza. During the run of Siguenza’s “Cloud Tectonics” last year, Siguenza took over the Foundry Artist Studio, which showcases more than a dozen artists, and showcased Siguenza’s Picasso pieces, Knox said.

“It looks like a Picasso, it’s incredible,” he added.

As for the one-man show, Knox said most of the previous performances ran about 80 to 90 minutes. A big difference, he said, is the actor speaks directly to audience and the way it’s written is as if the audience is art students.

“It’s kind of fun for them,” Knox said. “He’s just a great guy to work with. He’s so creative and clever. He’s there, teaching us, how he works, how he lives in all it’s kind of eccentricities and chaos that made him this dynamic figure.”

Siguenza also founded Cultural Clash, a Latino performance group from Los Angeles. The show is being produced by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, New Village Arts’ multicultural outreach initiative.

He has also had a steady career on the big and small screen in Hollywood. He voiced the character Tio Oscar in the Oscar-winning animated film “Coco,” along with playing Raul in “Larry Crowne” and voicing Carlos Hernandez-Leibowitz in the animated series “Mission Hill.”

Currently, “Little Shop of Horrors” is in the midst of its summer run, which lasts until Aug. 4.

Photo Caption: Herbert Siguenza brings his one-man show, “A Weekend with Pablo Picasso,” to New Village Arts from Aug. 9 to Aug. 25. Courtesy photo