Boasting expansive homesites with select Pacific Ocean vistas, Blue Crest’s one- and two-story homes are within one mile of downtown Encinitas and beautiful beaches. Courtesy photo
New model home open at Blue Crest in Encinitas

One of San Diego’s premier private homebuilders, California West, recently celebrated its model home grand opening at Blue Crest, a new coastal community of expansive single-family homes in Encinitas. Model open by appointment only. To tour the designer-furnished model home, meet with the sales team, and learn about available residences, call (760) 452-6797. Visit LiveBlueCrest.com for driving directions.

Boasting expansive homesites with select Pacific Ocean vistas, Blue Crest’s 13 residences are within one mile of downtown Encinitas and beautiful beaches. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, these custom-inspired homes range from 2,543 to 4,900 sq. ft. of living space with up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The one- and two-story residences are now selling from $1.7 million to $2.9 million.

Three distinct elevations—Classic Farmhouse, Traditional Farmhouse, and American Traditional—and six varying floorplans allow homeowners to select a home as unique as themselves. Inviting front porches create a welcoming ambiance that transitions seamlessly into open floorplan designs with oversized great rooms and gourmet kitchens. Two-story residences are highlighted by cozy dens and spacious lofts or bonus rooms while certain single-story floorplans embrace courtyards and private guest suites. Blue Crest residents can thrive in their indoor/outdoor living spaces by barbecuing in the back yard, huddling around the fireplace, or enjoying ocean breezes.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to begin the pre-qualification to purchase process. To be considered eligible to buy a Blue Crest home, interest registrants must have completed their pre-qualification with California West’s preferred lender, Pacific Sun Mortgage. The sooner a Pre-Qualification Loan Application is completed, the higher the home shopper will be in the priority order to purchase a home.

The idyllic beach town of Encinitas offers a rare mix of eclectic old-world charm with new-world culture. The picturesque beach cottages, locally owned cafes and eateries, and pristine coastline blend flawlessly with its trendy, suburban lifestyle. The residences at Blue Crest present a unique opportunity to experience the best of both worlds: small town living and city conveniences.

