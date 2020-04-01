New model home open at Blue Crest in Encinitas

One of San Diego’s premier private homebuilders, California West, recently celebrated its model home grand opening at Blue Crest, a new coastal community of expansive single-family homes in Encinitas. Model open by appointment only. To tour the designer-furnished model home, meet with the sales team, and learn about available residences, call (760) 452-6797. Visit LiveBlueCrest.com for driving directions.

Boasting expansive homesites with select Pacific Ocean vistas, Blue Crest’s 13 residences are within one mile of downtown Encinitas and beautiful beaches. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, these custom-inspired homes range from 2,543 to 4,900 sq. ft. of living space with up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The one- and two-story residences are now selling from $1.7 million to $2.9 million.

Three distinct elevations—Classic Farmhouse, Traditional Farmhouse, and American Traditional—and six varying floorplans allow homeowners to select a home as unique as themselves. Inviting front porches create a welcoming ambiance that transitions seamlessly into open floorplan designs with oversized great rooms and gourmet kitchens. Two-story residences are highlighted by cozy dens and spacious lofts or bonus rooms while certain single-story floorplans embrace courtyards and private guest suites. Blue Crest residents can thrive in their indoor/outdoor living spaces by barbecuing in the back yard, huddling around the fireplace, or enjoying ocean breezes.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to begin the pre-qualification to purchase process. To be considered eligible to buy a Blue Crest home, interest registrants must have completed their pre-qualification with California West’s preferred lender, Pacific Sun Mortgage. The sooner a Pre-Qualification Loan Application is completed, the higher the home shopper will be in the priority order to purchase a home.

The idyllic beach town of Encinitas offers a rare mix of eclectic old-world charm with new-world culture. The picturesque beach cottages, locally owned cafes and eateries, and pristine coastline blend flawlessly with its trendy, suburban lifestyle. The residences at Blue Crest present a unique opportunity to experience the best of both worlds: small town living and city conveniences.