New mayor, deputy mayor discuss plans with Escondido Democrats

On Jan. 12, new Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara and new City Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Consuelo Martinez gave a first taste of what the priorities may look like for the city government in the weeks and month ahead.

McNamara and Martinez spoke to the Escondido Democratic Club in front of a packed house at the Park Avenue Community Center in downtown Escondido. The two newly minted City Council members, whose victories in November locked in a 3-2 liberal majority in the city’s legislative branch, spoke about what they have busied themselves with during their first days in office. They also spoke, sometimes in broad strokes and at times offering specifics, about what they hope to accomplish in the city as new legislators.

Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara. Photo by Steve Horn

Both Martinez and McNamara said that, above all, they hope to make government more open to the people of Escondido. That, for both of them, will mean more town hall-style meetings with constituents.

“For me, I haven’t forgotten about why I’m there, to make sure that everybody in our city has access to City Hall and make sure that we are an inclusive city,” Martinez said. “And to make sure that we’re passing the right policy that benefits the majority of Escondidans. (H)old us accountable and engage with us.”

One of his goals in the transparency realm, said McNamara, is to hold once a month “Meet the Mayor” town hall meetings at various venues throughout the city. Making light of the fact that sometimes facing the music from constituents proves challenging, McNamara said that “goes with the job.”

“I hope it doesn’t turn into a big complaint department,” McNamara quipped. “We’ve barely unpacked and we’ve already got people telling us — we’ve got co-council members and co-mayors telling us what to do already, telling us what needs to be done. But that goes with the territory and honestly — and I make kind of a little bit of a joke about it, but I do appreciate it because it’s a lot easier to talk to people who care about the city than those who don’t care about the city. I’d rather have the dialogue and hear your opinion about what’s going on.”

Both of them, too, spoke about the hard work of getting up to speed on the mechanics of how city government works.

“There’s lots to learn. I’m still in learning mode,” Martinez said. “I feel like that’s just going to keep happening for a while. I’m meeting staff and I’m just learning so much about how our city runs.”

McNamara said that one of the toughest lessons he has learned so far is the existence of inertia within the city’s bureaucracy going in a direction different than his policy goal aims.

“When Consuelo and I got to our offices, we looked for a magic wand, but we couldn’t find one, so we still have bureaucracy to deal with to change things,” McNamara said. “You’ve got to get the staff on board and show the rationale of why you want to do this and you talk of the will of the people and all that.”

One of her first goals out of the gate, said Martinez, will be to shift the starting time of City Council meetings from 4:30 to a later time. She believes that doing so will make City Hall more accessible to residents with standard 9-to-5 jobs.

McNamara said one of his top priorities early on will be creation of a budget oversight committee, which he hopes Vanessa Valenzuela — who ran for City Council to represent District 2 — could run. Valenzuela, the treasurer of the Democratic Club and present at the meeting, confirmed with The Coast Newsthat she take the position if offered.

He also stated that he would like to create a greater number of formal partnerships between the city of Escondido and community organizations which offer services to different constituencies, including on issues such as housing and homelessness.

“We all know there isn’t enough money at City Hall to do everything that needs to be done,” McNamara said. “Pick an issue. It could be food, it could be homelessness. We expect (to create) structures and committees where, and I’m not even sure they city is necessarily the leader. They may be the facilitator, but they may be the lead in one area and not the facilitator. And I’ve gone around to city staff and they like that idea.”

The Escondido City Council will convene again for its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23.