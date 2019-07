Helen Woodward Animal Center will open its new pet Adoptions Building, just a year and half after breaking ground. Center staff will host a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon July 17 at 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, when the Adoptions Center opens to the public. Completion of the building marked the second phase in the Campaign for Caring – a multi-year mission to rebuild Helen Woodward Animal Center’s aging facilities.