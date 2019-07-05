New artists added to Carlsbad music fest lineup

CARLSBAD — An eclectic mix of musicians is scheduled for the Carlsbad Music Festival Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.

As of July 1, new performers include:

— Shannon Lay – LA-based singer-songwriter

— David Kaplan, Eric Byers, Jonathan Moerschel and Serena McKinney – of LA-based classical musicians with a concert by composer-in-residence Andrew Norman.

— Eric Byers – Calder Quartet cellist will solo.

— David Kaplan – Pianist

— Jonathan Moerschel – Violist for the Calder Quartet will solo

— Serena McKinney – Violinist.

— Dani Bell & the Tarantist – San Diego-based indie band

— Peter & Tripp Sprague – San Diego jazz guitar artist Peter Sprague pairs up with his saxophonist brother, Tripp.

— Salt Petal – A bilingual tropical surf-dance band from L.A.

— Isaura String Quartet – L.A.-based ensemble of contemporary chamber music

— Cardinal Moon – Vocalist Dawn Mitschele with lyricist Alfred Howard as part of the Redwoods Music Label.

— Quinteto Caballero – San Diego-based Latin jazz led by trumpeter Bill Caballero.

— La Maestra Maniacos – Bill Caballero will lead a Latin jazz student ensemble.

— The Happy Return – Winners of the city of Carlsbad’s Battle of the Bands.

Previously announced artists included composer Andrew Norman, cumbia band Very Be Careful, indie-harpist Mary Lattimore, pianist Sarah Cahill, avant-garde musician Sam Gendel, indie-hip-hop band Parker Meridien, singer-songwriter Diana Gameros, jazz pianist Joshua White, chamber meets indie Matt McBane + Build, Americana band Trouble in the Wind, New Orlean’s style brass band march from Crew D’Etat, post-punk, jazz-infused Montalban Quintet, bluegrass band The Get Down Boys, surf-jazz band The Red Fox Tails, and violist-composer Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti.

For free admission, daily passes will be required and will be available at the gates and online in advance of the festival. A $10 donation per day ($5 for children 12 and under) is suggested. For those who want more out of their Carlsbad Music Festival experience, VIP Packages are available (including reserved seats at indoor venues, artist meet-and-greets, VIP lounge access, free food and drinks, and indoor restrooms) for $200 without parking, $230 with parking.