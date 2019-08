NEW ART GUILD LEADERS

The San Dieguito Art Guild inducted its incoming board members for the 2019-2020 year. From left, standing, is, First Vice President/calendar chair Karen Fidel; Co-Secretary Nancy Atheron West; Acting Jobs Chair Cheryl DeLain; incoming Co-Wall Art Chair Deborah Buffington; Newsletter Chair Sharon Hoffman; out-going Secretary Lin Holzinger,; out-going Gallery Manager Judianne Shannon; outgoing Wall Art Chair Joyce Nash; President Linda Melvin; Treasurer Linda Melemed;, Monthly Show Chair Lynn Ely and Calendar co-chair Carol Korfin. Kneeling, incoming Gallery Manager Terry Oshrin; incoming Co-Secretary Janet Weinstein; Publicity Chair Grace Swanson;, Floor Chair Elizabeth Pourat, and in front, Marissa Wright, Hospitality Chair. The San Dieguito Art Guild operates Off Track Gallery, 937 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 942-3636, contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, or go to SanDieguitoArtGuild.com.