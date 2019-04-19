Natural food store donates to Buena Vista Audobon Society for Earth Day

OCEANSIDE — Cream of the Crop is inviting everyone to celebrate Earth Day with its “donation” grab-bag giveaway.

Goodie bags, overflowing with vendor gifts and samples, can be purchased as a $5 contribution to the Buena Vista Audubon Society, Saturday, April 20 through Monday, April 22.

Owners Harry and Diane Najjar are proud to say thank you to their neighbors, the Buena Vista Audubon Society for its work in protecting the beauty of the locale’s ecosystem.

“Proceeds are awarded to Buena Vista Audubon Society for their conservation and education efforts,” Diane Najjar said. “These generous donations support a positive change in local and global policies for the environment.”

The South Oceanside natural food market collects goodies for an entire year to fill each bag to the brim with trendy items including teas, lotions, supplements, protein powders and soaps. Companies eagerly donate and “people buy bags in bunches.” The Najjars also add their own financial contribution.

Goodie bag can be purchased as a $5 contribution to the Buena Vista Audubon Society, from Saturday, April 20 through Monday, April 22. Courtesy photo

Choosing Earth Day, a global initiative that serves to bring awareness to our mother earth and the impact humans have upon the environment, for the 15th annual event is no accident.

“Earth Day is Christmas day for the nature center volunteers who work year-round for the community,” Diane Najjar said. “Our brown-bag donations are win-win for everyone. We’re proud to support our nature center neighbors — an arm’s length away from us — for doing so much for the community.”

“Cream of the Crop are truly, great neighbors,” said Natalie Shapiro, executive director, of the Buena Vista Audubon Society. “Harry and Diane’s brown bag event shows their appreciation for our work within the community. Donations go directly to our nature center.”

Chartered in 1951, the Buena Vista Audubon Society is San Diego’s North County chapter of the National Audubon Society.

Touting 2,000 members, this nonprofit, 501 (c) (3) corporation is dedicated to promoting the “preservation, restoration, and enhancement of sensitive habitats within San Diego County through public education and advocacy, promotion of environmentally sensitive land planning, and acquisition of conservation easements and land title.”

Over 350 volunteers of the Buena Vista Audubon Society share their knowledge and appreciation of the community’s plants, animals and its natural ecosystem with its multitude of visitors.

The nature center and year-round programs are noted as a “truly member and community-supported organization.”



“Our nature center is a very important part of the hands-on, children’s educational programs,” Shapiro said. “We accommodate over 3,000 children a year by teaching and sharing our natural habitat. These brown-bag donations go directly to helping children learn, firsthand to appreciate nature.”

The Najjars have owned and operated Cream of the Crop for the past 30 years. The husband and wife team turned a former conventional grocery story into a natural, whole-food, organic mecca before “organic was the it word.”

Specializing as a full-service, clean-label grocery store, the Oceanside landmark is known for its “super scrumptious” delicatessen-style sandwiches and juice bar.

“The Cream of the Crop has great sandwiches,” Shapiro said. “Knowing that I can grab one of the best sandwiches around helps me do my work. We’re so thrilled that Cream of the Crop fills these bags with healthy surprises that become a donation to our nature center.”

Cream of the Crop is located at 2009 S. Coast Hwy. in Oceanside.