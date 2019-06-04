Naked man dancing above freeway taken safely into custody

Above: A nude male was dancing above I-5 traffic on Monday afternoon near Oceanside. Photo via Facebook

OCEANSIDE — A naked man seen dancing on a freeway sign on Monday afternoon near Oceanside was taken into custody and placed into a county mental health facility, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the event and the man’s name has not been released.

Authorities responded to several sightings of a nude male who had accessed a sign attached to a freeway overcrossing located about 3/4 mile from the Oceanside Boulevard exit on northbound I-5.

The incident, which began at 12:45 p.m., lasted roughly an hour before Oceanside Police Department negotiators were able to bring him safely into custody, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

California Highway Patrol officers closed down the freeway for the duration of the incident.

WARNING: The video below contains nudity and may be offensive to some viewers.