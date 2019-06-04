61.03 F
Encinitas

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

Carlsbad Cities Crime Crime Crime Crime Crime Crime Crime Encinitas News Oceanside Rancho Santa Fe Region Solana Beach Vista

Naked man dancing above freeway taken safely into custody

by Jordan Ingram00

Above: A nude male was dancing above I-5 traffic on Monday afternoon near Oceanside. Photo via Facebook  

OCEANSIDE — A naked man seen dancing on a freeway sign on Monday afternoon near Oceanside was taken into custody and placed into a county mental health facility, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the event and the man’s name has not been released.

Authorities responded to several sightings of a nude male who had accessed a sign attached to a freeway overcrossing located about 3/4 mile from the Oceanside Boulevard exit on northbound I-5.

The incident, which began at 12:45 p.m., lasted roughly an hour before Oceanside Police Department negotiators were able to bring him safely into custody, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

California Highway Patrol officers closed down the freeway for the duration of the incident. 

WARNING: The video below contains nudity and may be offensive to some viewers.

Related posts

Attempted child abduction reported in O’side

admin

Family takes center stage in ‘Lost in Yonkers’

Rachel Stine

Public gives input for city manager criteria

Wehtahnah Tucker

Park receives official name; council will consider naming rights

Rachel Stine

Wetlands restoration project enters final phase

Bianca Kaplanek

Man arrested on suspicion of North County armed robbery spree

Coast News wire services

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.