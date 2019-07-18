Music line-up set for Carlsbad Festival

CARLSBAD — Adventurous music invades the seaside Village of Carlsbad for 16th annual Carlsbad Music Festival Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, at both indoor and outdoor venues. The Festival Hub will be at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd., with a craft beer garden, food trucks, an artisan market and a playground for the youngsters. Guests may buy packages to reserve seating and gain VIP perks.

For free admission to all concerts, daily passes (wristbands) will be required and available at the gate and online, at carlsbadmusicfestival.org, in advance of the festival. A $10 donation per day or $5 donation for children 12 and under is suggested, for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit carlsbadmusicfestival.org/#festival-schedule for tickets and updated schedules.

The three-day schedule now includes:

— Aug. 2, Andrew Norman, Eric Byers, David Kaplan, Jonathan Moerschel, Serena McKinney, and Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti, pianist Sarah Cahill, The Future is Female, Inspired & the Sleep, Quinteto Caballero and La Maestra Maniacos.

— Aug. 3, Very Be Careful Mary Lattimore, Sarah Cahill, The Future is Female program 2, Sam Gendel, Diana Gameros, Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti, Dani Bell & the Tarantist, The Parker Meridien, The Red Fox Tails, Cardinal Moon, Montalban Quintet, MandoBasso and The Happy Return.

— Aug. 4, Sarah Cahill, music by Terry Riley, Shannon Lay, Trouble in the Wind, and Peter and Tripp Sprague, Joshua White Trio, Matt McBane + Build, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Isaura String Quartet, Salt Petal and The Get Down Boys.