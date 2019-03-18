Murder trial set to begin for man and woman accused in man’s Oceanside death

VISTA – Jury selection is scheduled to start today in the murder trial of a man and woman accused of killing a man in Oceanside two years ago.

Hector Galvez, 32, of Hemet, and Jamie Radloff, 29, of Murrieta, are accused in the Feb. 24, 2017, slaying of Joel Bishop, 45, who was found shot around 4:45 a.m. that day in the 1700 block of South Myers Street. Paramedics took Bishop to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said.

Police have not disclosed the connection between Bishop and the suspects, other than to say they knew each other.

The pair was arrested in the Riverside County city of Hemet later that day, during which Galvez was shot and wounded by a Hemet police officer.

Both defendants are charged with murder, while Galvez faces an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. They remain in custody in lieu of $5 million bail.