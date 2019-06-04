61.03 F
MTS, Lyft to launch public transit discount on Tuesdays throughout summer

by Coast News wire services00

Above: A summer promotion providing discounted public transit on Tuesdays is available to the first 500 people to claim the code, according to MTS.

REGION — San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System will launch a partnership with the ride-booking service Lyft today to provide discounted public transit on Tuesdays throughout the summer.

On so-called “transit Tuesdays,” residents who have claimed the discount code “transittuesday” can receive a 25% discount on up to two rides to and from MTS trolley stations and rapid bus stops per day.

The promotion is available to the first 500 people to claim the code, according to MTS.

“This Transit Tuesday promotion with Lyft utilizes the convenience of smartphone technology to encourage residents to try transit just one day a week,” said MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. “If everyone rides just one day a week, it will have a tremendous positive impact on traffic and air quality.”

Residents who redeem the code can receive the discount up to $3 per ride for 26 rides on Tuesdays through Aug. 27 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to Lyft, the discount cannot be combined with other ride credits and discount offers. Residents can visit sdmts.com/inside-mts/events/transit-tuesday for applicable trolley stations, bus stops and transit centers.

“Throughout the summer, Lyft’s partnership with MTS’ Transit Tuesday campaign helps riders who have a few miles to go between transit stops and their final destinations get there easily,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “With one-third of Lyft riders using public transit to commute at least once a week, we hope this will make a difference in how San Diegans get around.”

