MTS changes 26 bus routes around San Diego County

REGION — San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System will make service changes to 26 of its bus routes around the county today.



MTS’ biggest change comes in the form of its new South Bay Rapid bus line, which will begin service from Otay Mesa to downtown San Diego. The new Otay Mesa Transit Center will also begin servicing transit customers.

MTS officials estimate the transit center will serve roughly 300,000 passengers each year.

Bus service is normally tweaked three times a year, according to MTS, to account for changes in ridership demands, tourism and school schedules.

Some key changes include additional weekday service between University Town Centre and UC San Diego on Rapid 201 and 202, additional service to and from downtown San Diego and the San Diego International Airport on Route 992 and one-way service between Fashion Valley and UC San Diego on Route 41.

Residents can visit the MTS website, sdmts.com, for the full list of route changes.



In total, MTS operates 95 bus lines and three trolley lines. More than 86 million riders used MTS services during fiscal year 2018.

