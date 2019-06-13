Move Over, Traffic! $2 flat rate rides on I-5 corridor

Exciting news for those travelling along the North Coast Corridor!

The Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC and SANDAG iCommute teams have partnered with Waze Carpool to help North Coast Corridor commuters save time and money this summer, by offering $2 flat rate rides for those who travel to or from select areas along the Interstate 5 (I-5) corridor. The promotion provides additional commuter choices during I-5 construction along the eight-mile stretch of highway between Manchester Avenue in the City of Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad.

The promotion began on June 1 and will continue through August 1. As long as a commuter’s journey begins or ends in one of the select areas, the commuter will receive the special rate. Drivers will be compensated up to $15 per ride, and passengers only pay $2.

Getting started is easy. North Coast Corridor commuters simply need to download the Waze Carpool app, create an account and enter their commute information to find carpool matches, and decide if they want to drive or ride.

If traveling to or from a qualified area, the $2 flat rate will automatically apply.

North Coast Corridor commuters can learn more about this limited time promotion, download the Waze Carpool app, and find out if their home or work is eligible for the $2 flat rate promotion by visiting KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC.

If a commuter doesn’t see their place of employment in the promotional area, individuals are advised to contact the SANDAG iCommute team to learn more about employer and commuter resources available. Simply call 511 and say “iCommute” or email iCommute@sandag.org.

About Build NCC

Build NCC is a collaborative effort between the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Caltrans, and the United States Department of Transportation. The first phase of construction is in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Build NCC includes extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly seven miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2022.