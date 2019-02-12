More wet weather in store for San Diego area

, , 0
More wet weather in store for San Diego area
From Friday through Monday, a large low-pressure atmospheric system over the western United States will bring more chances of generally mild precipitation. Courtesy photo

REGION — Keep that umbrella handy.

A brief respite in the San Diego area’s notably wet winter will end this week as yet another storm sweeps through, bringing widespread showers across the county over the next several days, meteorologists advised.

Due to the predicted intensity of some of the downpours, the National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for local coastal, valley and mountain communities, effective from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

The rains are expected to deliver around 1.5 inches of moisture near the coast, as much as 2.5 in the foothills, 3 to 8 inches in the mountains and 0.5 of an inch to 2 inches in the deserts.

From Friday through Monday, a large low-pressure atmospheric system over the western United States will bring more chances of generally mild precipitation, continuing the region’s several-month spate of frequently stormy weather, the NWS reported.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?