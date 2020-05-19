More than 25% of people in the US suffer from vein disease

Did you know that the #1 cause of leg pain is due to vein disease? More than 25 percent of people in the United States suffer from vein disease or varicose veins.

Symptoms can have a wide range of severity depending on the extent of disease. Some people may just have a few isolated spider veins while others may have painful, bulging varicose veins.

Varicose veins are surface veins that are enlarged, swollen and/or bulging due to underlying vein disease. If left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more serious concerns over time due to the progressive nature of the disease.

Varicose veins often progress over time and are worsened by prolonged standing, pregnancy, or excessive weight.

Along with being unsightly and painful, varicose veins and vein disease can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms including;

• Leg pain/aching/cramping

• Leg itching/burning/numbness

• Skin changes/discoloration/ulceration

• Leg restlessness

• Leg swelling/heaviness

• Varicose veins or Spider veins

If you are experiencing any of these listed symptoms, you may be suffering from chronic venous insufficiency and likely would benefit from a consultation with a vein specialist.

Oceana Vein Specialists focus exclusively on leg vein disease and varicose veins and are experts in minimally invasive, non-surgical, office-based procedures that produce fantastic results with minimal discomfort and virtually zero downtime. These treatments include thermal ablation, non-thermal ablation, sclerotherapy, microphlebectomy, and compression stocking therapy.

From your first visit to their state-of-the art ocean view office, Oceana Vein Specialists will customize a treatment plan targeted to your needs. What makes Oceana Vein Specialists unique is that one office visit is all it takes to meet with the doctor and have all of your leg vein concerns addressed! No need for multiple appointments or multiple physicians to get the answers you need. Upon your first examination, Dr. Isadore will perform a comprehensive diagnostic ultrasound, review the results, and develop your personalized treatment plan. Oceana Vein Specialists will ensure that your leg vein concerns are addressed and Dr. Isadore will conduct all of your patient visits, ultrasound examinations, and vein procedures in their relaxing ocean view office.

Dr. Isadore, Medical Director of Oceana Vein Specialists, is a double board certified, fellowship trained Vascular and Interventional Radiologist. Dr. Isadore has dedicated his career to vein care, ensuring optimal results and happy patients. “There is a real sense of accomplishment in treating someone’s concerns with painless, minimally invasive techniques. Patients are able to resume normal activity immediately after the procedure without missing a day of work,” Isadore said.

A common misconception is that vein procedures are not covered by insurance. In fact, most treatments for symptomatic varicose veins are covered by insurance when certain criteria are met. Oceana Vein Specialists accepts all major PPO Insurances, including Medicare, and manages all benefits checks and procedure approvals.

To schedule a free educational consultation with Dr. Isadore or a more in depth patient visit and ultrasound examination at Oceana Vein Specialists, call today at 760-300-1358 or visit www.OceanaVein.com