More than $100K donated after bicyclist killed in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — Hundreds of people throughout the country have donated more than $100,000 to the family of Kevin Lentz, an avid bicyclist from Vista who was killed in an Escondido hit-and-run last month.

Lentz, 36, who leaves behind his infant son, Lawson, and wife, Lauren, was described as a “loving father and family man,” by friends who created a GoFundMe campaign in his honor.

“It’s been very hard for everyone because it was so sudden. Kevin was just hitting his stride as a family man,” said Marc Engelhardt, who met Lentz through their shared love for mountain biking. “The cycling community has rallied to take care of everyone who has been affected by Kevin’s senseless death. There have been many gatherings and rides to honor Kevin’s memory and to support each other.”

Escondido Police Department said Lentz suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being struck by a car in the 1600 block of La Honda Drive on Nov. 23, and died at the scene. Escondido Police said officers received information that led them to believe 41-year-old Jamison Connor was the driver in the hit-and-run and booked him into custody on Nov. 28.

The death of Lentz prompted hundreds of mourners to share their grief on the GoFundMe page, with many of whom saying they knew the victim through the cycling community.

Lauren Lentz, in a statement, described the death of her husband as “senseless.”

“Kevin was a father, husband, son, nephew, grandson, friend, avid cyclist and so much more,” Lentz stated. “Kevin had a subtle magnetism that made him many friendships — his beautiful smile, eagerness for adventure, and willingness to lend his expertise and time to anyone who needed it meant that all these relationships will leave a lasting imprint on all who knew him.”

Friends of the Lentz family said any funds donated to the campaign will support Lauren Lentz and her son with “ongoing financial needs,” including an education fund.

“Kevin was so full of life and love for his family and friends and his loss will leave a hole that cannot be filled,” friends wrote on the GoFundMe page.

For more information about Kevin Lentz or to donate to the campaign, go to gofundme.com/f/kevin-lentz-memorial-fund.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Adan Martinez of the Escondido Police Department Traffic Division at (760) 839-4465.