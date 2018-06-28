Mobile dental program aims to keep seniors smiling

REGION — For 18 years Dr. Roya Mirkhan has provided top-quality specialized dental services to patients in San Diego. With a large number of elderly patients, she recognized a set of challenges unique to the senior population when it came to dental needs. The idea for ButterFlies Smile® was born out of Dr. Mirkhan’s compassion for her patients and her realization that she had a way she could help them address their dental health and improve their overall quality of life at the same time.

One area Dr. Mirkhan specializes in is dental implants. “I treat a lot of elderly patients for their implant needs due to teeth loss,” she said. “I see how they eventually have a hard time making it to my office and I was getting a lot of family requests for home care for their dental needs. I decided to establish a state-of-the-art dental mobile care service to be able to take care of these patients in the best possible way. I can see them anywhere, and treat them, even if they are medically compromised.”

ButterFlies Smile® was designed to address the important social concern of the often neglected senior population by offering minimally invasive treatments at a discounted price for those living in assisted living, retirement and memory care facilities in San Diego. “We are able to eliminate travel time, waiting time, idle time in the chair and inevitable delays that can make a trip to the dentist take as long as three hours,” Dr. Mirkhan said, adding that it is especially helpful for those who have difficulty traveling due to disability or special needs.

“Patients can expect a routine appointment to last no more than 60 minutes, spent entirely with the dentist, offering a one-on one experience unmatched in traditional and or corporate dentistry settings, using state-of-the-art digital dental equipment,” she said.

Dr. Mirkhan has been affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and manages a highly specialized private practice Advanced Dentistry & Implant Center located at Scripps Coastal Medical Offices in Del Mar/ Carmel Valley area.

She has been recognized as “America’s Top Dentist” by the Consumer Council of America and “Top Dentist” by Peer Review since 2008, among other accolades.

To learn more about Dr. Mirkhan and ButterFlies Smile®, visit www.ButterFliesSmile.com, or www.LoveMyTeeth.com call 858-337-6264 or email info@ButterFliesSmile.com.