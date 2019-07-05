Mississippi pups arrive at Rancho Coastal

ENCINITAS — A Mississippi rescue vehicle was scheduled to arrive at Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., July 2, carrying more than 30 puppies and dogs from a crowded animal sanctuary in Mississippi. Their 1,847 mile journey will end in California, in time for summer adoptions.

RCHS Animal Care Manager Ashley Llapitan said, “The 32 to 35 dogs and puppies will undergo examinations. Vaccinations will be updated. There will be spay or neuter surgery and each will get a microchip for identification. Even though testing was already done before the transfer began, we’ll conduct tests to check for ailments that are common in Mississippi and in California.”

RCHS began working with St. Francis Animal Sanctuary in Mississippi in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. SFAS had more pets than they could care for with more refugee animals arriving daily.

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said, “In 2005, SFAS opened the sanctuary to pets who were lost, strayed or abandoned because of Katrina. They asked how long RCHS could help them. We said we would help as long as they needed it. We’re still helping.”

The dogs being transferred through the FOCAS program will include retrievers, hounds, and herding dogs. Llapitan says, “It’s a mix of adults and puppies.”

If this isn’t the right time to adopt, please make a donation to help cover the cost of the transfer and medical care. For more information, call (760) 753-6413, or log on to sdpets.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.