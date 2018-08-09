Missing Vista man, 83, found dead in Carlsbad park

A body discovered in a Carlsbad open-space park was that of an ailing 83-year-old man who had wandered away from his home four days earlier.

A hiker found Francisco Larios of Vista dead in Calavera Lake Preserve early in the evening on July 26, according to sheriff’s officials.

Larios, who had a history of heart problems and was unable to speak due to a recent stroke, had walked away from his home the previous Sunday, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

Search-and-rescue personnel looked for Larios for hours that day with help from a sheriff’s helicopter crew, to no avail. Sheriff’s detectives followed up on possible leads as to his whereabouts in the following days but also were unable to track him down, Stubkjaer said.

