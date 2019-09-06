MEET YOUR NAVY

67.86 F
Encinitas

Los Angeles (Aug. 30, 2019)  Fire Controlman 2nd Class Eden Farmer, a native of Escondido, California, assigned to dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), serves breakfast at the St. Francis Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW). LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience Americas sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)
Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

 

