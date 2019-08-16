Meet the Future Legends of Escondido

ESCONDIDO —The Future Legends Awards Group (FLAG) is pleased to introduce nominees for the Forever Legend award created by the Escondido History Center, with a $10,000 sponsorship from the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians for 2019.

The FLAG committee wants to introduce those being honored with the Forever Legend award, leading up to the award presentation in an October 2019 ceremony. Each Forever Legend will have a $1,000 honorarium given in their name to students from nine different high schools in October.

Leo Calac has been selected as one of nine 2019 Escondido Forever Legends by the Escondido History Center. Calac moved to Escondido in 1922, where he attended Escondido Grammar School (now Central School) and Escondido High School, graduating in 1938.

An important member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, Calac was on the Rincon Tribal Council for nine years, serving as chairman for four years. He has also promoted the Native America culture by serving on the California Advisory Commission on Indian Affairs, Indian Arts and Crafts Board appointed by the Secretary of Interior, charter member and president of the Indian Arts and Crafts Association and served as treasurer of the San Luis Rey Indian Water Authority.

Calac played high school football and baseball where he earned four varsity letters. During his high school baseball career, Calac played against Ted Williams (Hoover High) and Jackie Robinson (Muir Tech High). Starting in eighth grade, Calac (second base) played softball for 30 years with his brothers Don (pitcher), Delisle (third base) and his father “Sat” Calac (catcher). Gordon, Calac’s son, was the batboy.

At Escondido High School, Calac was elected class president his sophomore and junior years, ASB vice president his junior year and president his senior year. After high school, Calac attended Southwestern University, graduating in 1941 with a bachelor degree in accounting. Drafted by the Army in 1942, Calac was a charter member of Emmanuel Faith Community Church, served on the board as treasurer for 15 years and served as the choir director for 28 years. In 1952, the Escondido Union High School District selected Calac as their first business manager. He opened The Indian Shop in 1964 in the old Escondido Village Mall. In 1971 he was named the California Indian Small Businessman of the Year.