Meet another Escondido ‘Forever Legend’

Today, meet Lorraine Handy Boyce, selected as one of nine 2019 Escondido Forever Legends by the Escondido History Center. A senior from a high school in Escondido will receive the FLAG (Future Legends Award Group) Award in Boyce’s name and be presented a $1,000 honorarium. This award, presented in an October 2019 ceremony, is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Rincon Band of the Luiseño Indians.

Boyce was born in Los Angeles in 1927. She graduated from Hollywood High School, the University of Southern California with a R.N. degree, and a master’s degree in nursing education from National University. In 1948, she married William D. Boyce, M.D. and in 1954 they moved, with their four daughters, to Escondido from Whittier.

Boyce’s early community volunteer involvement revolved around their children. She was a PTA board member, Girl Scout leader as recruiter and trainer, Red Cross water safety instructor, coordinated Backyard Swim Programs, and participated in the Rotary Exchange Student program. Boyce was also a member of about seven school bond campaigns with the Bond Booster Club.

In 1968, she started her participation in city government, serving on the city Committee on Housing in Escondido. She was elected to the Escondido City Council from 1970 through 1978 and became the first woman mayor from 1975 to 1976. Her other regional and state participations, during this time, was the Governor’s Commission for Early Childhood Education, California Commission of Parks and Open Space, and chair of San Diego’s SANDAG.

Boyce was a co-founder of the Escondido Community Child Development Center, has been a League of Women Voters Board Member, and currently serves on the Escondido Charitable Foundation Board of Directors.