Martial Arts Masters meet

Above, Sensei Jen Dever and student Connor Gorman congratulate Sifu Giuseppe Aliotta upon receiving his advancement to the Eighth Degree. Grand Masters of Hawaiian Shaolin Kempo will make an appearance Oct. 5 at West Coast Martial Arts Academy, 451 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, to award Aliotta his degree advancement. In addition to presenting Aliotta with his next degree, Grand Master Stephen DeMasco will lead a noon seminar at the academy Oct. 5, featuring authentic techniques passed to him from the late Professor Chow. There will be a meet and greet from 10 to 11 a.m.