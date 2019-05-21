March and Ash setting standard for high-end cannabis shopping

Above: March and Ash customers are greeted at the store by a cannabis concierge, who helps them navigate the vast selection based on their needs. Courtesy photo

REGION — With millions of people turning to cannabis every year to relieve pain, spasticity, nausea and anxiety, any stigma surrounding cannabis use is diminishing as the industry continues to blossom.

Since opening its doors in September, March and Ash has swiftly established itself as a different kind of cannabis dispensary. They call it “cannabis refined,” offering top-shelf service and products unlike any other in the county.

With the aesthetics of a Neiman Marcus, a staff as welcoming and knowledgeable as at the Genius Bar, a selection any Costco would envy, and the convenience of Amazon, this licensed dispensary is next level in every way.

March and Ash is setting the standard for what a high-end shopping experience should be. “We carry thousands of products that are all state regulated and tested,” Blake Marchand, March and Ash CEO, said. “Our staff is educated and experienced and we are very customer-focused. We want all of our customers to be informed and comfortable. With proper education and respect, cannabis can serve its positive and productive purpose: to improve everyday lives.”

In line with its customer-focused mission, March and Ash offers three ways to browse and purchase products: online, in-store and by phone.

If customers choose to order online or by phone, March and Ash will deliver anywhere in San Diego County. They have a fleet of trustworthy and licensed drivers who bring the products right to your door.

March and Ash’s hallmark values of transparency and respect are built right into their storefronts and website, which are comprehensive and welcoming. Customers at the store are greeted by a cannabis concierge, who helps them navigate the vast selection based on their needs.

“Whether you use cannabis for medicinal, therapeutic or recreational purposes, are new to the market or are a longtime consumer, we can help you find what you are looking for,” Marchand said.

March and Ash’s product line is highly diverse. “We have a dedicated CBD room, a flower bar and a clone wall,” he said. “Our selection includes flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cartridges, edibles and more. We carry everything you can think of from concentrates and THC-infused wine, to CBD-infused bath bombs and pet products. We really do have something for everyone.”

March and Ash understands that the effects of cannabis are wide-ranging and that each person’s experiences are unique, which is why they recommend consulting a healthcare professional when using for medicinal purposes.

Both doctors and patients have had high praise for March and Ash. One doctor called it the “Gold Standard for cannabis products” while citing the staff’s professionalism and knowledgeable service.

March and Ash is located at 2835 Camino Del Rio S. in San Diego and is opening several new locations throughout Southern California. For more information and locations, call (619) 31- GREEN or visit marchandash.com./