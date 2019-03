OCEANSIDE — Police were investigating the death of a man whose burning body was found this morning in the backyard of an Oceanside home.

Dispatchers received a call around 4:35 a.m. from a person reporting a possible fire at a home in the 3200 block of Navigator Circle, Oceanside police Sgt. Harold Farney said.

Here’s a look from Navigator Circle in #Oceanside where neighbors found a man’s body burning in his backyard this morning. Man appears to be in his 60s or 70s. Right now this is considered a suspicious death investigation, not a murder investigation. @10News pic.twitter.com/VcppBelABz — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) March 8, 2019

A short time later, dispatchers received another call from a person who reported seeing a body on fire in the backyard of the residence, Farney said.



Police and firefighters arrived and found the burning corpse, but no flames coming from the home, he said.



Firefighters quickly doused the flames on the man, but the victim — thought to be in his late 60s to early 70s — was pronounced dead at the scene, Farney said.