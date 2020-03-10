Man wounded in shooting at Carlsbad condo complex

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated to include information regarding the arrest of a suspect.

CARLSBAD – A predawn shooting during a social gathering at a Carlsbad condominium complex left a man wounded and a suspect under arrest today.

Dispatchers received two emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. from neighbors reporting possible illegal drug activity at a party in the 900 block of Tide Court, just east of Paseo del Norte and Interstate 5, said police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes.

About 45 minutes later — after patrol officers had arrived in the neighborhood to investigate — another 911 caller reported hearing gunfire at the same address, Reyes said.

Officers entered the home and found what appeared to be bullet holes in the walls of the unit but found no victims.

Later in the morning, police learned that a 33-year-old man wounded by the gunfire had been dropped off at Tri-City Medical Center, Reyes said. The condition of the man, who was subsequently transferred to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, was not immediately available.

Just before 10 a.m., a suspect in the shooting was arrested in the Riverside area, according to police. The identity of the alleged assailant, who was taken into custody in Banning, “will be released after further

investigation can be completed,” the spokeswoman said.