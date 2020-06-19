Man allegedly wielding crowbar shot by Escondido police officer during traffic stop

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated at 1:20 p.m. June 19 with additional details from Escondido police about the shooting of a man early this morning.

ESCONDIDO — A man was wounded by police gunfire early today when he allegedly charged an officer with a 3-foot crowbar in his hands during a traffic stop in Escondido.

The events that led to the shooting began about 3:30 a.m., when the estranged wife of 44-year-old Rosendo Sandoval Quezada made an emergency call to report that he had shown up at her home in violation of a restraining order, according to police.

About 15 minutes later, an officer responding to the call spotted Quezada’s car near the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue and conducted a traffic stop, Detective Michelle Mayfield said.

After pulling to a halt, Quezada allegedly got out of his vehicle, clutching the prying tool, and ran toward the officer, who responded by shooting him several times in the abdomen, Mayfield said.

Police performed CPR on the suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took the Escondido resident to Palomar Medical Center. An update on his condition was unavailable as of midday.

