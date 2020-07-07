Man sentenced to 14 years for shooting man, pistol whipping woman in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido resident who shot a man and pistol-whipped a woman last summer in the North County city was sentenced June 6 to 14 years in state prison.

Daniel Luna, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and assault with a firearm for attacking the victims last July. Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the attacks, nor the relationship, if any, between Luna and the victims.

Dispatchers received reports just before 8 p.m. July 29 of a shooting near the intersection of Rose Street and Mission Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was uncertain whether the assault on the woman occurred near the shooting scene or elsewhere.

Officers searched the area and arrested Luna later that night near Rose Street and East Washington Avenue, about one block from where the shooting occurred.