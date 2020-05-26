Man due in court after Escondido crime spree

ESCONDIDO — A man who allegedly stabbed and wounded a transient at the culmination of an Escondido crime spree was slated to be arraigned today, with police saying new jail booking criteria established during the COVID-19 pandemic kept the suspect out of custody despite numerous arrests.

Timothy Alvarado, 22, of La Mesa, is accused of stabbing the victim in the neck on May 16, which Escondido police said followed several other arrests in the weeks leading up to the alleged attack.

Alvarado was arrested and released four times for allegedly stealing cars, including the same car twice in four days from the same apartment complex.

Escondido police say new booking regulations instituted by the state to reduce jail populations prohibited them from booking Alvarado, as his alleged crimes fell under the latest state court order lowering bail to $0 for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Alvarado’s alleged May crime spree began about three weeks after he was released from jail after serving a burglary sentence.

His subsequent arrests include:

— May 2, Alvarado was spotted allegedly driving a minivan stolen from an Escondido used car lot, then fled from officers in a pursuit. He was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony

evading, driving on the wrong side of the road during a pursuit, and resisting arrest. Police say he was cited and released.

— May 4, Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly driving a stolen Jaguar, then cited and released.

— May 10, Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly driving a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer and possessing methamphetamine.

Police say he was cited and released.

— May 14, Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly stealing the same Mitsubishi Lancer, then cited and released. Both times it was taken from the same Lincoln Avenue apartment complex, according to police.

Alvarado was also contacted by officers two other times during that span, for an alleged “municipal code violation” on May 12 and resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 15. He was not arrested either time, as neither offense would have had him booked even before the emergency bail schedules, police said.

Police said the May 16 stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. when a nearby Escondido police supervisor hearing someone yelling “Stop” near the Escondido Sprinter Station at 796 W. Valley Pkwy. The officer saw a man emerge from bushes near the station and run west from the scene toward Tulip street.

The victim then came out of the bushes holding his neck, and “was bleeding profusely,” police said.

Alvarado was detained by other officers on the bike path just west of Tulip Street.

The victim’s current condition was unknown, but at the time, police said he was hospitalized at Palomar Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and was in stable condition.

Alvarado is being held without bail on suspicion of attempted murder and is slated for a video arraignment this morning.