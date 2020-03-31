Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sexually assault woman at Poway Park

POWAY — A 38-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in broad daylight at a Poway Park, authorities said.

Ryan Joseph Rasmussen is accused of grabbing the victim from behind, pulling her to the ground and trying to sexually assault her around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Poway Community Park on Civic Center Drive, just south of Poway Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness heard the 34-year-old woman’s screams and pulled the suspect off her, sheriff’s Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

The victim called 911, but her assailant fled on a bicycle before deputies arrived, Boudreau said.

Detectives arrested Rasmussen on Monday “without incident” on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, the lieutenant said.

The alleged assailant was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for April 6.