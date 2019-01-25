Man arrested on suspicion of North County armed robbery spree

, , 0
Man arrested on suspicion of North County armed robbery spree
Broken glass door of the bank. Attempted robbery of the bank, the bandits tried to break the door and steal money.

CARLSBAD — A 49-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of carrying out five armed robberies at businesses across northern San Diego County over the past month.

Michael Alfred Miller was arrested in Vista around 3 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of a series of armed robberies at businesses in Carlsbad, Fallbrook, San Marcos and Vista that began in late December, according to Carlsbad police.

Carlsbad detectives worked with San Diego County sheriff’s investigators to identify Miller as the suspect, Carlsbad police Sgt. Alonso DeVelasco said.

Few details about the alleged heists or what led investigators to identify Miller as the alleged perpetrator were immediately available.

Miller was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of five counts each of robbery, burglary and grand theft along with one count each of receiving stolen property and making criminal threats, according to jail records. He is being held without bail pending arraignment, set for Monday afternoon.

+Anyone with information about the robbery spree was asked to contact
Detective Brian Johnson at (760) 473-9252 or brian.johnson@carlsbadca.gov.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?