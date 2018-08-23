Man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend’s 8-year-old son

A man accused of entering his girlfriend’s Vista house early the morning of Aug. 22 and snatching her 8-year-old son was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, drunken driving and other offenses, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Guillermo Cruz, 32, was intoxicated when he drove to his girlfriend’s house in the 300 block of Hillside Terrace off East Vista Way, jumped a balcony fence and entered the house through an unlocked door shortly after 2:15 a.m., Sgt. Dan Harrison alleged.

Cruz then allegedly abducted his girlfriend’s sleeping son and drove away with the boy, Harrison said. Cruz is not the boy’s father.

Cruz’s girlfriend called 911 to report the abduction and gave a description of Cruz’s vehicle, the sergeant said. Responding sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle nearby, ordered Cruz to pull over and took him into custody, Harrison said. The boy was returned to his mother unharmed, he said.

Deputies found an empty vodka bottle in Cruz’s vehicle and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, Harrison said.

— City News Service