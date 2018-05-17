Mama Mia! luncheon attracts more than 200

Theater supporters gathered at the Vista Valley Country Club on April 25 for the Vista Moonlight Angels Auxiliary’s annual Spring Luncheon. The event theme of “Mamma Mia!” was a nod to the first summer production which launches on June 13.

Jane Penne-Morse, the Angels’ committee chair, welcomed guests after they took their seats and Corresponding Secretary Carol Jungerheld emceed the event. Moonlight Cultural Foundation President Jeff Pashby said a few words about their organization.

Also on hand were Jennifer Bradford and Justin Jorgensen-Vierela, who presented the Moonlight Star Award to Becky Kwock. For more than a decade Kwock has worked tirelessly with the Angels and Moonlight Youth Theatre.

Jorgensen-Vierela took center stage once again for the live auction portion series of the day. Live auction items included a VIP Package for a San Diego Padres game, a golf package for two at the Sycuan Casino Resort, a round of golf and wine experience at the Vista Valley Country Club and a firehouse dinner for eight, otherwise known as Smokin’ Hot.

According to the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary, the entity serves as a fundraising program of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. The foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. Through fundraising and volunteering, the Angels aim to contribute to the foundation as well as the Moonlight Stage Productions.

Entertainment for the afternoon was provided by a singing ensemble from Moonlight Stage Production.

2018 will be Moonlight Stage Productions’ 38th season. In addition to “Mamma Mia!” other productions this summer season will include “Newsies,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Chicago.”

The Mamma Mia! Spring Luncheon sponsor was William Little and the entertainment sponsor was Peggy Vasquez. Janice Ephron and Bob Beard were event décor and centerpiece sponsors. Photography sponsors included Antonia Fischer, Harry Walters and F.R. Bean Manufacturing.

Spring Luncheon committee members included Jane Penne-Morse, Carol Jungerheld, Linda Kononchuk, Carol Lightner, Sharon Folmer, Barbara Meech, Sandi Graham, Bev Gorman, Carrie Gamble, Karen Cowles, Norma Payne, Becky Kwock and Carolyn Chiriboga.

To learn more about the Moonlight Stage Productions 2018 season, visit www.moonlightstage.com.