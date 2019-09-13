Major pipe replacement project begins in Encinitas

ENCINITAS —Residents and business owners are invited to a public meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, to learn about two projects taking place along the North El Camino Real Corridor in the coming months and last for approximately 10 months.

OMWD will replace approximately 4,700 linear feet of existing 12-inch diameter potable water pipeline along North El Camino Real from Encinitas Boulevard to Garden View Road and approximately 650 linear feet of existing 12-inch diameter pipeline between Via Molena and Mountain Vista Drive. Water service lines and fire hydrant laterals served by the existing pipelines will also be replaced as part of the project. Pipeline replacement construction is expected to begin in late fall or early winter.

The two pipelines that will be replaced were originally installed in 1961 and 1974, and are approaching the end of their lifespan. To prevent water main breaks and ensure reliable service, OMWD is taking a proactive approach to the repair and replacement of aging water infrastructure.

After the pipeline work is completed, the city of Encinitas will be implementing traffic calming measures along North El Camino Real from Encinitas Boulevard to Leucadia Boulevard by restriping and narrowing current travel lanes to improve safety and mobility for bicyclists. The city’s project will take approximately two months, and will take place after the pipelines have been replaced.

Representatives from OMWD and the city will be on hand at the meeting to explain the project details, including the construction schedule and steps that will be taken to reduce impacts to area residents and business owners. For more information, visit olivenhain.com/projects.