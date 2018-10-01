Lotus Gallery brings extensive collection of Asian treasures to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Tsajon von Lixfeld is one of the lucky ones. Over the last 40-plus years he has been able to combine his passions for world travel, Asian art and gemology with his career culminating in the recently opened Lotus Gallery in Carlsbad.

Tsajon and his wife, Kamalia, opened the doors to Lotus Gallery just weeks ago, bringing to North County an impressive collection of oriental carpets, jewelry and Asian artifacts that has been amassed over the last four decades.

“Generally the carpets we carry are newly made, but we also do have some antique oriental carpets for sale,” Tsajon said. “Our carpets come from India, Kashmir, Nepal and Tibet. Most of them are wool, but I also sell silk carpets.”

One type of carpet that Tsajon specializes in are from Jaipur. “These carpets have a wool body and the design on the carpet is done in silk,” he said. “You get a wonderful three-dimensional feeling to the carpet.”

He reflected on his time spent in Kashmir, where traditional knotting of silk carpets is a family affair. “In the winter, families come together to contribute to making these exquisite carpets. Each thread is knotted 900 to 1,000 knots per square inch.”

As the collection at Lotus Gallery continues to grow and evolve, Tsajon is offering up to 50 percent discounts on many of his oriental carpets.

As a graduate of the Gemology Institute of America, Tsajon knows a thing or two about jewelry. “I not only make jewelry, but I am a curator of it as well,” he said. The Lotus Gallery has an extensive collection of jewelry, ranging from traditional Asian pieces to diamond, pearl and jade. While it’s near impossible to choose a favorite, Tsajon is particularly excited about one piece. “Right now at Lotus Gallery we are featuring a 56-karat emerald pendant set in 18-karat gold and diamonds,” he said. “We also have some striking mineral specimens. Right now there are three quartz crystals, ranging from 18 to 25 inches tall and weighing 50 to 60 pounds.”

Currently a collection of Indian gold jewelry Tsajon curated is on display at the GIA World Headquarters. The exhibition, “Centuries of Opulence, Jewels of India,” will be on display through the end of September.

The German-born Tsajon came to the U.S. in 1952 and started his own import business in 1970. His travels took him all over India, Nepal, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and beyond. He established Jewel of the Lotus in 1975, and his collection reflects all of his interests and world traveling. “I have artifacts from as early as the 12th century,” he said. Though all of the pieces at Lotus Gallery were hand-picked by Tsajon, he has a special affinity for one magnificent artifact. “I have a late Ming bronze statue that is approximately 56 inches tall from the late 18th century,” he said. “It is a treasure that I am especially proud of.”

Tsajon and Kamalia consider the Lotus Gallery the sum of all their years in the trade. “We are so enthusiastic to have all of our inventory in one place,” Tsajon said. “We hope these creative works of art inspire you.”

The Lotus Gallery is located at 5670 El Camino Real, Unit J in The Gateway Center in Carlsbad. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Tsajon strongly suggests making an appointment. For more information, call (760) 814-8155 and visit www.jewelofthelotus.com to learn more and view the inventory online.