Longtime principal steps down

RANCHO SANTA FE — After eight years of leadership at R. Roger Rowe School, Garrett Corduan stepped down in mid-July from his position as K-8 principal.

Rancho Santa Fe School District Superintendent Donna Tripi announced the news in a recent email to parents, lauding Corduan’s contributions to the school and announcing that Megan Loh, formerly a fifth-grade teacher, will be serving as K-8 assistant principal.

Tripi told The Coast News that the district is in the process of interviewing candidates for the vacant principal position.

Corduan is now starting a position as a K-6 principal at Mendoza Elementary School in the South Bay Union Elementary School District.

“He was a wonderful principal here, we really enjoyed working with him” said Tripi. “It was just his desire to change up what he’s doing.”

In the email, Tripi said Corduan is “looking forward to the challenge of helping a low performing school grow.”

During his time at R. Roger Rowe, Corduan worked to start a tutorial period and helped increase the school’s elective offerings, among other accomplishments.

The news comes on the heels of the district’s board making major changes to the school’s staffing and administration in May.

“It’s a loss for the district,” said Tripi. “He was a really admired principal.”

Photo Caption: Garrett Corduan, shown at an event in 2015, has stepped down as the principal of K-8 at R. Roger Rowe School in Rancho Santa Fe. File photo