Long list of honors for CSUSM athletes



SAN MARCOS — Athletes at Cal State University San Marcos gathered a host of honors as the 2019 school year comes to a close.

Taking home the highest athletic honor in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), Cal State San Marcos women’s golfer Jaime Jacob was named the 2018-19 CCAA Female Athlete of the Year.

The junior had a year to remember as she won the NCAA Division II National Championship, while leading the Cougars to a National Runner-Up finish. After winning the CCAA Championship for the second consecutive year, the Encinitas native earned her second straight CCAA Golfer of the Year honor. In addition, Jacob was also named the CSUSM Student-Athlete of the Year from a Women’s Team for the second consecutive year.

In men’s track & field, Vahagn Isayan, was named the Cal State San Marcos Student-Athlete of the Month for May 2019. Isayan won the CCAA Championships in the men’s 10,000-meter final with a time of 30:09.51 – second fastest in program history.

Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field’s Jax Heckers placed 18th in the 10,000-meter run at the 2019 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Javelina Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M – Kingsville. The first Cougar to compete in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Heckers finished the event with a time of 41:15.31.

Cal State San Marcos baseball’s Austin Ott took home another honor as he was named to the 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-West Region first team. The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level.

Becoming the first Cougar outfielders to land a spot on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-West Region team, Cal State San Marcos baseball’s Ott and Cabot Van Til were among the 2019 selections. Both seniors, Ott took first-team honors while Van Til was named an honorable mention. An NCBWA Preseason All-West Region selection, Ott finished the season ranked fourth for RBIs (49), first for sacrifice flies (8) and fifth for slugging percentage (.586) in the CCAA. Earlier this month, he was named to the California CCAA All-Conference first team.

In the CCAA, Van Til ranked second for batting average (.384), second for hits (81), fourth for runs (48) and 10th for total bases (101). His 81 hits for the year were the third most in program history. Van Til collected his second All-CCAA honor earlier this month by being named to the conference’s first team.

Joshua Litwiller of the Cal State San Marcos men’s cross country/track & field teams was named a 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District 8 first-team recipient by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes. For this spring’s track & field season, Litwiller took All-CCAA second team honors as he earned silver in the 10,000-meter run at the CCAA Championships on May 3, with a personal-best time of 30:12.48 – third-fastest in program history.