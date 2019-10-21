Loden at Olivenhain offers luxury estate living In Encinitas

New home shoppers seeking luxury design and the delightful town and country lifestyle of Encinitas are discovering Loden at Olivenhain, where award-winning builder Woodbridge Pacific Group recently opened an on-site sales gallery. “We welcome shoppers to visit us and get a first-hand look at Loden’s remarkable home sites, architectural styles and floorplan designs—before model home opening,” said Chad Ross, Senior Sales Counselor.

“As an exclusive, limited-edition enclave of just 16 residences, Loden represents an exceptional opportunity to secure estate living in Encinitas,” added Ross. He noted that the gallery is open Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at Dove Song Way and Desert Rose Way in Encinitas.

Adjacent to Rancho Santa Fe, the homes of Loden at Olivenhain will be situated on homesites of 9,000 to more than 26,000 square feet, with views orienting to a spectacular natural setting of rolling hills and majestic stands of mature eucalyptus.

Loden includes single-level and two-story designs, with 7 unique floorplan configurations. These luxury residences provide approximately 3,100 to 4,500 square feet of living space and up to 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Pricing is from the $1.4 millions, and WPG offers 3% Broker co-op.

Loden’s distinctive, richly detailed architecture includes Monterey, Tuscan, Spanish, Italianate, Farmhouse, Traditional, Santa Barbara and Modern styles. Formal dining rooms and expansive great rooms with showcase island kitchens highlight every home. Also part of each design at Loden are delightful, covered outdoor living rooms. Selected plans additionally feature courtyards, porches or decks.

Opulent, secluded master suites are situated on ground or second level, depending on plan choice. Spacious secondary bedrooms provide Jack and Jill or en suite bath design, and one design features a self-contained casita. Per plan highlights include home offices, game rooms, media rooms and lofts.

“The choices in plan layouts, new home finishes and exterior styles that WPG offers at Loden allow buyers to personalize their new residence in nearly unlimited ways,” noted Ross. “Location in beautiful Encinitas adds abundant and diverse advantages that complete Loden’s wonderful blend of town and country living.”

Family buyers will appreciate the highly ranked elementary, middle and high schools that serve Loden. For all residents, Loden offers easy access to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment at La Jolla Village Square, Del Mar Shopping Center, Del Mar Plaza and Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

Recreational opportunities are plentiful, with the Pacific just 5 miles away, and parks and preserves close at hand. Among them: Torrey Pines State Reserve, Torrey Hills Park and Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve.

Loden’s priority registration list helps shoppers stay up to date on all opportunities. “Being part of our priority list is a great way to secure the latest news from Loden,” Ross said. “Shoppers can sign up at our sales opening Saturday, or register online by visiting LodenOlivenhain.com.

