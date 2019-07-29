Loden at Olivenhain luxury estate homes to debut in Encinitas

Woodbridge Pacific Group (WPG) will introduce Loden at Olivenhain with the Summer 2019 opening of an on-site preview gallery at Dove Song Way and Desert Rose Way in Encinitas.

Interested shoppers can review all designs and reserve their first choice now, ahead of model home opening later this year. Pricing is anticipated from the $1.4 millions.

Loden at Olivenhain will include just 16 luxury estates on home sites of 9,000 to more than 26,000 square feet. Adjacent to Rancho Santa Fe, this exclusive enclave features 7 unique floorplan configurations with up to 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths, in designs that provide approximately 3,100 to 4,500 square feet of living space.

Both single-level and two-story designs are offered, with views orienting to a spectacular natural setting of rolling hills and majestic stands of mature eucalyptus. Distinctive, richly detailed architecture includes Monterey, Tuscan, Spanish, Italianate, Farmhouse, Traditional, Santa Barbara and Modern styles.

Formal dining rooms and expansive great rooms with showcase island kitchens highlight all designs. Also part of every home are delightful, covered outdoor living rooms. Selected plans feature courtyards, porches or decks. Per plan highlights also include home offices, game rooms, media rooms and lofts.

Opulent, secluded master suites are situated on ground or second level, depending on plan choice. Spacious secondary bedrooms provide Jack and Jill or en suite bath design, and one Loden design also features a self-contained casita.

“WPG’s array of choices in floorplans, exterior styles and finishes for Loden at Olivenhain allows buyers to customize their new residence in nearly unlimited ways,” said Chad Ross, WPG Community Sales Manager. “Location completes an amazing opportunity to enjoy the idyllic combination of town and country living.”

Highly-ranked elementary, middle and high schools will serve family buyers at Loden, and all residents will find easy access to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment at such destinations as La Jolla Village Square, Del Mar Shopping Center, Del Mar Plaza and Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

Recreational opportunities are abundant, with the Pacific just 5 miles away, and parks and preserves close at hand. Among them: Torrey Pines State Reserve, Torrey Hills Park and Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve.

“For shoppers seeking relaxed, yet sophisticated living in beautiful Encinitas, Loden is simply ideal,” said Ross. “And with just 16 homes, it is also a true limited edition, so timely action is important, and you can start now, with online priority registration.

“Being part of our priority list is a great way to secure the latest news on ownership opportunities, the upcoming gallery opening, and more,” added Ross. “We invite interested shoppers to find the design that’s right for them and secure their place in this luxury enclave!”

Top: Woodbridge Pacific Group is bringing the distinctive estate homes of Loden at Olivenhain to Encinitas with spectacular indoor and outdoor living spaces. Courtesy photo