Locally made product offers cabinet protection

CARLSBAD — For the 25 years Julie Garrido has known her husband Frank, he has always been inventing things. But over the last six months, his latest invention has really taken off. Things moved quickly with the Cabinet Hero, beginning with its inception.

“I’ve been a cabinet finisher for over 25 years,” Frank said. “I noticed that the sink area and trash pullout doors get the most use and the finish starts to wear away. I had an idea for a product that could protect those cabinets effectively and affordably.”

“He told me he had an idea for a mass market product,” Julie said. “And by the time I woke up the next morning, he had a prototype. He created out of a need for something he saw. And that’s how it came to be.”

The Cabinet Hero is a simple device that slips over the top edge of cabinet doors and drawer fronts to protect them from damage of everyday use. “It comes in three different sizes to fit the most common size doors,” Julie said. “It’s a basic product that solves a problem. It’s made of flexible material, it’s safe and it’s FDA approved.”

After patenting the product the Carlsbad residents say the last six months since they launched the product have been a whirlwind and the customer response has been affirming. “We hear people say that they’ve been searching for a product like this and people can’t believe it took so long,” Frank said. “We are the only one on the market.”

For the Garridos, not only is it important that they are providing a product that is useful and accessible to all homeowners, but they also want to support their local economy. “We are making 100% of our product here in the U.S.,” Julie said.

“I’m a military Air Force Vet,” Frank added. “We have strong roots here and we want to keep jobs here. We are having a local factory make a whole new batch of products.”

The Cabinet Hero was created with homeowners, remodeling companies, landlords and cabinet manufacturers in mind. “This product is perfect for anyone who wants to protect their investment,” Julie said. “And when you want to entertain or show a property, all you have to do is remove the Cabinet Hero and store it in a drawer.”

Prices start at $15.95. To learn more, visit www.cabinethero.com.