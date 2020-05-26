Local women named Forbes’ top female wealth advisors

CARMEL VALLEY — Forbes has announced its annual ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors across the United States. Two UBS financial advisors from the local area have been included: Courtney Liddy of the UBS Downtown San Diego branch and Kalyn Maher Walker of the UBS Carmel Valley branch.

There were 157 UBS advisors included in Forbes’ list of 1,000 women. Overall, the women advisors on the 2020 list manage nearly $920 billion in client assets.

According to Forbes, these rankings are the only ones whose methodology focuses on both quality and production. Top-performing advisors across the country are nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking nationally and within their respective states by SHOOK Research.

Each list is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria that include in-person or phone interviews; industry experience; community involvement; client retention data; compliance records; and revenue trends.

“These women advisors are amazing leaders among their peers. They offer insightful and objective advice to clients, with compassion and understanding for the concerns of clients,” says Chris Marsh, UBS San Diego Market Head. “They help clients to build a legacy for the next generation through comprehensive planning and loyal support. We could not be any more proud of them, and that includes the members of their teams who support our clients every day. We thank them for their dedication.”

Both women have been recognized previously. Liddy, who currently manages nearly $1 billion in client assets after seeing large asset growth since time of nomination submission, was ranked 64th on this 2020 national women’s list and 17th in the state of California.

In the January 2020 Forbes Best-in-State list, which looks at both men and women advisors, Liddy placed 11th in the state. Liddy and her team work with individuals, ultra-affluent families, foundations, and institutional clients.

Walker ranked 61st in California and 240th in the overall 2020 women’s listing. Her typical account size is $1.5 to 5 million, and overall, she manages about $856 million in assets. She has previously been recognized in several Forbes lists, including as #35 in the January 2020 Best-in-State list, #75 in the Next Gen Advisors 2019 list and #21 in the Next Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2019 list.

To qualify for this list, advisors must have a minimum of seven years’ experience with at least one year at their current firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, client retention, industry experience and best practices in their approach to working with clients.

Portfolio performance is not a factor. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.